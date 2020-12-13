Menu
Verland E. Flatten
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Verland E. Flatten

On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, heaven welcomed Verland E. Flatten home. "Vern," as many of his family and friends addressed him, was born in the fall, Oct. 4, 1944, to Archie and Palma (Johnson) Flatten. He attended Winona Senior High School, and upon graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army with the Third Armored Division. He became a member/former Commander of The American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent, Minn. Vern fell in love and married Sherry Grodevant, July 17, 1965, at English Lutheran Church.

Sherry preceded Verland in death March 31, 2003, after 38 years of marriage. Together Vern and Sherry are survived by their two sons, Scott (Caroline) Flatten of La Crosse and Kirk (Colleen) Flatten of Onalaska; and daughter, Kelly Sherfield of Holmen. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Benjamin, Nathan, Annmarie and Alexandra Flatten, as well as Tessa, Mackenzie and Zachary Sherfield. He is survived also by his sister, JoAnne Breiseth of Aurora, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Donna Flatten of La Crosse, Edith Flatten of Joliet, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry; parents, Archie and Palma Flatten; brothers, Arlyn and Ronald Flatten; and brother-in-law, Dick Breiseth.

Later in his life, he found that rare love again with Suzanne "Sue" (Hammel) Iverson. They married Sept. 8, 2007, at Crucifixion Church. He said it was an honest miracle he was blessed with two amazing loves in his life. He is survived by Sue; and the growth of his family, with his four stepsons Alan (Amber) Iverson, Michael Iverson, Scott (Kelly) Iverson, Paul (Lori) Iverson; and the continued blessing of grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristen, Alex, Cole, Tyler, Tanner, Savannah, Samantha, Amanda, Autumn, Kyler, Kaitlyn; and one great-grandchild, Aspen. Vern had always felt fortunate for the expansion of his family. He would speak so highly of all the grandchildren he had; he cherished the time he was able to spend with them. He was present for their events, building things for or with them and giving advice on life, teaching them how to be good people. Vern truly loved his children and stepchildren, the families they created, and all the love they brought to his life.

Vern lived a long, beautiful life, finding joy in Harley Davidson motorcycles. Whether it was breathing in the fresh air while riding across the country, or taking things apart and putting them back together in the garage of his home. Vern had the heart of a mechanic. The majority of his career was spent working for Mathy Construction and Classic Rock Products, where he was known for his strong work ethic. He was a problem solver, a helping hand, and a generous spirit, who was prepared to be there for his family and friends in any way he could.

Vern and Sue shared their lives in La Crescent, surrounded by loved ones. They both also enjoyed the sunshine and warmth of their home in Lakeland, Fla., where they would retreat in the winters. It was there he was able to relax in the sun, trade those worn cowboy boots for some double Velcro easy steppers and take a leisurely drive in the golf cart around his community. Vern easily made friends wherever they were, it was that neighborly smile and friendly banter that made his presence so magnetic. It was in Florida at Lakeland Regional Hospital, where Verland found peace. His loved ones celebrate the true blessing it was having Vern in their lives, his memory lives on with them.

uneral services with military honors provided by American Legion Post 595, will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hokah, Minn., for immediate family. A celebration of life will occur in the spring or summer of 2021.

Verland's family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, a memorial for the La Crescent American Legion Post 595. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
SORRY TO HEAR OF VERN'S PASSING - HE WAS A GREAT GUY! I HOPE YOU GET THROUGH THESE TOUGH TIMES
WITHOUT TOO MUCH TROUBLE. LET ME KNOW IF I CAN BE OF "ANY" HELP.
GARY IVERSON
Friend
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I know that your father was a very successful person because the two sons that I was honored to know, Scott and Kirk, are fine people who make the world a better place!
Gerry Cox
December 14, 2020
Verland was a good soul & am going to miss our 2nd Cousin very much. We weren't close but, liked him very much. Our condolences to the whole family. Please contact me when his memorial is going to be.
Willard "Butch" Hart
Family
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, he was a fun and great guy. Always gave me a hard time even on the school bus pulling my hair. I send hugs to all of you. May he RIP
Sandy Nowlan
December 13, 2020
Vern will be remembered as a true friend always there to lend a helping hand and enjoyed Florida life with friends playing Golf, cards, and traveling together for our winter stay in Florida. We were blessed to have him in our life.
Charlie and Kathy Gillis
Charlie and Kathy Gillis
Friend
December 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Vern will be missed. He was such a great person in every way imaginable ❤
Tracey and Nathan Fries Keegan Kuehl
Friend
December 12, 2020
He was so great, so much fun, and always knew how to make people smile. He was loved and loving!
Bobbi Brandt
Family
December 12, 2020
Vern will remain in our hearts and be remembered as the best friend I could have. Neil Tripp It was a pleasure knowing Vern. His smile and encouragement will be cherished. Sharon Rohrer
Neil and Sharon Tripp
Friend
December 12, 2020
