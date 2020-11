Verna M. Wehrs

BANGOR -- Verna M. Wehrs, loving mother and grandmother, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 87. Private services will be held. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.