Vernon A. Olson
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020

Vernon A. Olson

Vernon A. Olson, 83, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in La Crosse, to Oliver and Alida (Larson) Olson, and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, before graduating with a degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vern later received his Master's degree in art from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. On Oct. 19, 1957, he married Jeanne Quain, in La Crosse and she preceded him in death April 1, 2019.

Vern served as an art teacher at La Crosse Central High School from 1967, until his retirement in 1994. He also co-owned Olson Brothers Car Dealership in La Crosse, with his father and brothers. Vern enjoyed fishing, antique auctions, art photography and socializing. For the past two years he has resided at Springbrook Assisted Living in La Crescent, Minn.

Vern is survived by three daughters, Susan (Michael) Erickson of Lodi, Calif., Kristen (Michael) Mattie of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sarah (Adam) Walesh of Menomonie, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Danielle, David, Julia, Michelle, Christopher and Katelyn; four great-grandchildren, Bradley, Abigail, Charlie and Blair; along with a brother, Eugene Olson of La Crescent. In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Mary; and an uncle, Kenneth Olson.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, with the Rev. Kathy Ingbritsen officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday. Face coverings will be required and social distancing observed.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Pump House, or the La Crosse Society of the Arts. Services will be live streamed on www.schumacher-kish.com and click on the Facebook icon.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601
Dec
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601
My deepest sympathy to the family. Vern was held in high regard by my father during their time together at Central High School. I was also an art student of his during my high school years and think fondly of him often as I look at the art pieces he helped me create. He had a wonderful way of sharing his passion. Prayers for your family.
Angela (Sammartano) Smith
December 2, 2020
Vern will be remembered by many for his dedicated years of service to the students he taught at Central High School. A memorial has been given in his honor to the La Crosse Education Association Scholarship fund. Our sincere condolences to his family on behalf of the L.E.A.
Michele Cook
December 1, 2020
I am so thankful I got to meet Vern & enjoy his company this year. I will always remember his BIG heart & BIG smile. RIP my dear friend.
Crystal Slater
Friend
December 1, 2020
Deeply sorry to hear the news. Grateful to have met Vern with my Grandpa Dick. He was wonderful man, who definitely knew how to put a smile on your face. My sincerest condolences for your family’s lost.
Tabitha Hackett
Friend
December 1, 2020
Thanks Mr Olson for the “basic art” class that I “had” to take to graduate. I then was sad I didn’t take more art classes after having him for a teacher, but had a quick wit friend for the last year walking the halls. It was wonderful, he was wonderful, blunt and so witty. I’ve thought and talked about him when art conversations occur, forever with a smile. I’m pretty sure I still have an ink blot class project created 40 yrs ago- so I’ll take it out now and display to honor him. Maybe I’ll even sit and draw, with inspiration from him and my art gifted belated sister. Prayers of comfort for the family and friends, it’s certainly extra tough to lose a smiler.
Janet Korger-Dahlke
Student
November 30, 2020
It is difficult to put into words how much Vern meant to me and so many others that he taught at Central over the years. Vern was an amazing teacher and mentor to me. He was the reason I chose my profession as an art therapist. I will never forget his laugh and words of wisdom.
My thoughts and prayers to Vern's family.
Molly Ticknor
Student
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I missed seeing him at Festival. He was my art teacher and I still have paintings that I did in highschool hanging in my house. What a wonderful man. Prayers for your family.
November 30, 2020
Very talented teacher and an awesome guy!
Jeff Hanson
Teacher
November 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to Kris,Mike and family. Your dad would come over and visit my dad. I'd also see him when your grandma was at the Care Center years ago. He was always friendly and happy. May the Lord give you peace during this difficult time. Thoughts are with you and the rest of the family.
Connie Wooden
Friend
November 30, 2020
Vern was our "neighbor down the block"! He loved to stop his car and visit with us! He would sometimes bring us a music CD ! Vern was a kind and gentle soul. We extend our deepest sympathy to Vern's family! May this good man rest in eternal peace!
Edward & Jane Ryan
Friend
November 30, 2020
Vern will be greatly missed! Vern was one of my dad's friends at Springbrook Village. They talked about their service in the Navy. Vern moved to a different unit of Springbrook. That is where he assisted my mom in going downstairs to visit with my dad after she moved to the same floor as Vern. Dad died in July of this year, yet Vern continued to uplift Mom with his generous spirit and gifts of his pencil sketches. His sparkling eyes and bright smile will always be remembered by our family.
Sherry Sawle
Friend
November 30, 2020