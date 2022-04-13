Vernon E. Svendsen

ONALASKA - Vernon E. Svendsen, 89, of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Military honors will immediately follow the service outside the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or AMVETS National Service Foundation. Vernon's complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.