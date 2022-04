Vicki Lynn Huffman

TREMPEALEAU - Vicki Lynn Huffman, age 73, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI, with a visitation prior beginning at 1 p.m. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com