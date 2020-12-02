Vickie A. Jones

Vickie A. Jones, 71, of La Crosse passed away at her home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, following a battle with cancer. She was born June 7, 1949, in La Crosse, to James and Janice (Dupae) Smolek.

Being a housewife was her passion in life. Her other passions were her children, her grandkids, playing bingo, lava lamps, ceramics, and making friends through the services she received. She enjoyed attending the MERIT Centre South Adult Day Care and going on the various outings and activities they provided.

She will be dearly missed and is survived by the love of her life, her husband, James Jones Sr.; her son, James (Susan) Jones Jr.; her daughters, Jennifer Jones and Joyce (Jeff) Romskog; her grandchildren, Russell, Janice, Louis, Aiden and Liberty; and her mother, Janice Smolek; her siblings, Kathy (Roger) Neumann, James (Linda) Smolek, Linda S. Smolek, Jeff (Laureen) Smolek, and Steven (Chris) Smolek; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Smolek.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.