Vickie Sue Hogan

ARMSTRONG, IA - Vickie Sue Hogan, age 63, of Armstrong, IA passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from respiratory complications and brain cancer. She is survived by her father, Edward Luther (Judy), of Alma, WI; brothers: Scott Luther (Ruth) of Minneapolis, MN; Roger Luther (Mary) of Arcadia, WI; Gary Luther of Mondovi, WI; Joe Luther (Michelle) of Mondovi, WI; sister, Jeni Quinn (Luther) of Armstrong, IA; sons: Don Hogan (Stacie) of La Crescent, MN; Jeremy Hogan (Simone) of Hastings, MN; grandson, Gunner Hogan and granddaughter, Evalin Hogan. She is preceded in her death by her mother, Darlene Luther (Williams); paternal and maternal grandparents.

Vickie was born February 27, 1958, in Plum City, WI to parents: Edward and Darlene Luther. She graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1976.

A Celebration of Life is Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Arcadia Country Club in Arcadia, WI. We encourage you to wear your Packer gear as she would have wanted.