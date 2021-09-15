Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vickie Sue Hogan
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Vickie Sue Hogan

ARMSTRONG, IA - Vickie Sue Hogan, age 63, of Armstrong, IA passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from respiratory complications and brain cancer. She is survived by her father, Edward Luther (Judy), of Alma, WI; brothers: Scott Luther (Ruth) of Minneapolis, MN; Roger Luther (Mary) of Arcadia, WI; Gary Luther of Mondovi, WI; Joe Luther (Michelle) of Mondovi, WI; sister, Jeni Quinn (Luther) of Armstrong, IA; sons: Don Hogan (Stacie) of La Crescent, MN; Jeremy Hogan (Simone) of Hastings, MN; grandson, Gunner Hogan and granddaughter, Evalin Hogan. She is preceded in her death by her mother, Darlene Luther (Williams); paternal and maternal grandparents.

Vickie was born February 27, 1958, in Plum City, WI to parents: Edward and Darlene Luther. She graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1976.

A Celebration of Life is Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Arcadia Country Club in Arcadia, WI. We encourage you to wear your Packer gear as she would have wanted.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Arcadia Country Club
Arcadia, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Vickie passing..Prayers and be Love to you all.. Many many memories of growing up with the Luther Kids!!! Love to All Love Jodie
Jodie (Dahl) Anderson
Friend
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results