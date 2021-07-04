Vincent Peter McKenna

AUSTIN, TX - Vincent Peter McKenna, 74, of Austin, Texas died on June 17, 2021. He was born on December 6,1946 on the family farm in Winneshiek County, Iowa to William and Ann McKenna.

In 1967 he married the love of his life, Julieanne Ellis, in Canton, Minnesota. Vince started his career owning a Standard Oil station in Chatfield, Minnesota later moving to Strawberry Point, Iowa as a territory sales manager for Cargill Seed. In 1973 he returned to family farming after his father passed away. Vince moved his family to Paris, Texas in 1981 and in 1983, he went to work for Kimberly-Clark, in the production of Huggies diapers. He later helped develop the machine that made Pull-Ups Training Pants, and retired from Kimberly-Clark in 2009. Vince and Julie then moved to Austin, Texas to be near their children. Vince enjoyed woodworking and handyman work and continued doing so until he passed. His greatest joy in life was being a father and grandfather. He always said that he was the luckiest man he knew, and that he had lived a great life, right up to the end. Vince was cremated and part of his remains will be interred at St. Bridget's Catholic Church cemetery in Bluffton, Iowa subsequent to a celebration of his life there on September 25, 2021. The remainder of his remains will be spread in Drogheda, Ireland, his ancestral home. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences please visit: http://obituaries.acremation.com/o/mckenna/52845/