Vincent A. Sweeney

Vincent A. Sweeney, 94, of La Crosse and formerly of Barre Mills, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Eagle Crest South. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Parish, 1333 13th St., La Crosse, WI. Father G. Richard Roberts will celebrate the Mass. Following the service military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse.

Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at St. Joseph's Ridge. Friends may call at Holy Trinity Parish before the service from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be given to Aptiv (formerly Riverfront), the North American Squirrel Association, or Catholic Charities.

Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at St. Joseph's Ridge.