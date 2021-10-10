Menu
Vincent A. Sweeney
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Vincent A. Sweeney

Vincent A. Sweeney, 94, of La Crosse and formerly of Barre Mills, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Eagle Crest South. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Parish, 1333 13th St., La Crosse, WI. Father G. Richard Roberts will celebrate the Mass. Following the service military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse.

Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at St. Joseph's Ridge. Friends may call at Holy Trinity Parish before the service from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be given to Aptiv (formerly Riverfront), the North American Squirrel Association, or Catholic Charities.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. To view the full obituary or to offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish
1333 13th St., La Crosse, WI
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish
1333 13th St., La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to all of Vince's family and friends at this time of loss. You have the support of my prayer. May your faith, loving memories of him, and the support of one another be a consolation for you in our sorrow. I remember how important Vince was in my brother-in-law Joe Sweeney's life. Sincerely, S. Katherine Howard, OSB
Katherine Howard
Other
October 10, 2021
