My grandfather was one of the kindest souls I had ever met. I was lucky enough to be his birthday present and spend 19 wonderful birthdays celebrating with him. My favorite summer trip was to see my grandparents at their food stand and hear all of their stories I was being caught up on. He gave some of the best hugs that were always full of love and you could definitely feel it. I never wanted the day to come that he would be gone, holding onto a childhood wish that he could live forever. I realize now, that he may be gone physically, but he will be here with me forever whenever I need a sign to get me back on the right path. I love my grandfather and I am happy he is no longer in pain, and I will cherish every memory we had together. I know I will miss those very hugs and hearing the happiness in his voice but I am grateful for the chance life gave me to have him in a part of my life and hope to spread the same love and kindness that he did.

Zoe Houghtaling Grandchild February 26, 2021