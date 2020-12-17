Virginia Jean Cisewski

TREMPEALEAU -- IVirginia Jean Cisewski, 91, of Trempealeau died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Chicago, to Irvin and Grace (Baake) Sparling. Virginia began school in Trempealeau and attended 47 different schools, before graduating from Healy Memorial High School, Trempealeau, in 1946. She married Arthur "Ottie" Cisewski, in Chicago. After working in sales for WGN Radio in Chicago, the couple retired in Trempealeau. "Ottie" preceded her in death in 2002.

Virginia loved her family, friends, Trempealeau, her United Methodist Church, antiques and rummaging. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, VFW auxiliary, the Historical Society and the Order of Eastern Star, all of Trempealeau.

Survivors are a daughter, Louwanne (Dennis) Taliani; a son, Lawrence Thomas (Sherry) Cisewski; and a granddaughter, Brittany Jean.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Billy.

Private graveside services will be in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.