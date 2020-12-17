Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Jean Cisewski
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Zwickey Funeral Homes
19934 W Gale Ave
Galesville, WI

Virginia Jean Cisewski

TREMPEALEAU -- IVirginia Jean Cisewski, 91, of Trempealeau died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Chicago, to Irvin and Grace (Baake) Sparling. Virginia began school in Trempealeau and attended 47 different schools, before graduating from Healy Memorial High School, Trempealeau, in 1946. She married Arthur "Ottie" Cisewski, in Chicago. After working in sales for WGN Radio in Chicago, the couple retired in Trempealeau. "Ottie" preceded her in death in 2002.

Virginia loved her family, friends, Trempealeau, her United Methodist Church, antiques and rummaging. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, VFW auxiliary, the Historical Society and the Order of Eastern Star, all of Trempealeau.

Survivors are a daughter, Louwanne (Dennis) Taliani; a son, Lawrence Thomas (Sherry) Cisewski; and a granddaughter, Brittany Jean.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Billy.

Private graveside services will be in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zwickey Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zwickey Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love you always grandma!
Brittany Taliani Downinf
December 18, 2020
Virginia you were definitely one of a kind. You opened your home to me and made me feel welcome always. Brittany and I have so many good memories because of you. Rest in peace little lady and keep watch over the family. Draw all the eyebrows you can up there. To the rest of the family if there is anything I can do let me know. Love you all! Xoxo
Rachel cozzi
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results