Virginia "Ginger" (Jeffers) DesRocher

Prairie du

Virginia "Ginger" (Jeffers) DesRocher; on December 6, 2021, nine days from her 80th birthday, Ginger was tragically taken from us when she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

Born December 15, 1941, Ginger was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Bremmer) Jeffers. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and furthered her education as a medical secretary. She married her husband Zeke in 1965 and they proudly embraced the family supper club, Jeffers Black Angus until retirement in 2007. There were not many people in this community who Ginger's life did not touch. She was an amazing baker, especially baking pies. If you did any kind favor for her, you were likely rewarded with one of her delicious pies. She enjoyed golfing, Florida sunshine, going out for dinner, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her family. She was a class act from head to toe, gracious and kind. Every friend, employee, coworker, and customer held a special place in Ginger's heart.

She is survived by her husband Cyril "Zeke" DesRocher; daughters: Christie (Scott) Burkitt and Heather DesRocher; cousins: Jerry Linscheid, Jake and Beth Linscheid and family, Susan (Linscheid) and Gordie Kremer; brothers-in-law: Dale Sorenson and Paul DesRocher; nieces: Ginger Bonneau, Karen and Dean Muehl and family, Ginny and Al Moore and family, Janie Moore, Lori and Mark Williamson and family, Susie and Doug Nielson and family; nephews: Allen and Karen Sego, and Bob and Carol Rupert and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Jeffers, her sister Peggy Sorenson, and numerous other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life befitting this remarkable woman will be January 15, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at Jones' Black Angus in Prairie du Chien. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.