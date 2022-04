Virginia C. (Marcotte) Larkin

TOMAH - Virginia C. (Marcotte) Larkin passed away in Tomah, WI on December 2, 2020.

A delayed funeral service is being held at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse on Monday, June 28, 2021 with visitation at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon.