My husband Bill and I knew Vivian from her time at La Crescent Health Care Services. Bill sang and entertained for her, and the other residents, numerous times over the years, and we came to know Vivian as a sweet, gentle Christian lady. Her son was also my surgeon for three back surgeries during the early 2000's, and he reflected those same qualities as his mother. Bill and I are blessed to have known Vivian, and look forward to the day when we will be reunited in Heaven! We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Stephens, and to Vivian's entire family. You are in our continuing prayers.

Lori Baumgarten Friend December 16, 2020