Vivian J. Mullikin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Vivian J. Mullikin

ONALASKA - Vivian J. Mullikin, age 91, of Onalaska, WI, died Monday September 20, 2021, at Mulder Health Care in West Salem.

Vivian was born February 11, 1930, to Harold and Rosalie (O'Donnell) Armstrong in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada. She grew up in Fort Frances, graduated high school, received a two-year business school degree, and worked for the Fort Frances Times newspaper. Vivian met her husband, Donald, when he and his friend, James Mindham, were on leave from the Army and took a trip to Canada. Vivian happened to be filling in for a friend at the local bowling alley, when Don and Jim came in just before closing time. The three took turns bowling and setting pins. After a two-year courtship of letters and visits, Don and Vivian were married on September 4, 1950, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They lived in Onalaska most of their 71 years of marriage.

Vivian's first job in the La Crosse area was for Metallics, Inc. She later held jobs at Allis-Chalmers, a law firm, an accounting firm, and later retired from La Crosse County Human Services.

Over the years, Vivian enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, and taking piano lessons. She was most excellent at canning vegetables and homemade jellies, baking, and painting ceramic pieces. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Den Mother, she taught Sunday School, was on the Alter Guild, and for many years, was a Circle member at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. She was also very active in the La Crosse Fraternal Branch of National Mutual Benefit (now known as Better Life). In Don's words, "she was a great lady".

Vivian is survived by her husband, Donald; and their three children: Donna Wavra, Rhonda (Patrick) Lawrence, both of Onalaska, and Donald "Kevin" (Sandra) Mullikin of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren: Cheree (Aaron) Tiry of Altoona, WI, Gretchen Bautista, Molly (Brian) Baker, Sarah (Lucas) Halberg, all of Onalaska, Katie (Mark) Erickson of Viroqua, WI, and Donald K. (fiancee Samantha) Mullikin Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; eight great grandchildren: Celsey (Tyler) Soine of Coon Rapids, MN, Mia, Kai, and Noa Bautista, Bradley and Annabelle Baker, and Sylvia and Theodore Erickson; and one great-great granddaughter, Hayden Soine. Vivian is also survived by four of her twelve siblings: Shirley (Maxwell) Judd of Mississauga, Ontario, Neta Rosti of Blue Mountain, Ontario, Glen Armstrong of Fort Frances, Ontario, and Roger Armstrong of Wausaga Beach, Ontario, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding Vivian in death were her parents; son-in-law Robert Wavra, Jr.; her sisters: Phoebe Mosley, Dorothy Norlund, G. Pauline Smith, R. Sylvia Batcher, and Betty Cawston; brothers: Reginald Armstrong and Harold Armstrong Jr.; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held, with Pastor Jason Stanton (of First Lutheran Church, Onalaska) officiating, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Onalaska with burial at the Onalaska Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia/Alzheimer's research.

Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
I remember what a beautiful, wonderful, lovely lady Vivian was whenever l came to see Rhonda,which was almost every day. She will be missed by all. Carrie Jo
Carrie Jo Yowell
Friend
September 27, 2021
Vivian was my mother in law. I grew to love her dearly over my 27 years of marriage to her son, Kevin. What a wonderful Grandmother Vivian was to our son, Donald. When all the grandchildren were small I know she and my father in law lent a helping hand where they could to lighten the load for their own children, including me. Vivian was always pulled together and very professional in her career. She was artitstic and loved making ceramics. She kept a lovely home and I was made to feel comfortable and welcome from day one. We would fly back to Wisconsin every Thanksgiving and sometimes Christmas. Those were my favorite weeks of the year. We enjoyed coming home from Colorado to a house filled with family and love and couldn't wait to step into that front door. The holidays smelled amazing at Vivian and Don's house. The house was.often filled with 20 or more people. Kids running around and playing together and a great Thanksgiving meal at 12 noon sharp. We would watch Christmas movies and play games while my young nieces would scour the Black Friday ads and decide their plan of attack for the next big shopping morning. We enjoyed being together at Grandmas house. Vivian loved to travel. She enjoyed Las Vegas and never met a slot machine she didn't like. She was a wonderful person, married to my father in law for 71 years. Together they built a beautiful life full of love and lots of children who will remember her the rest of their lives. A life well lived. I will miss her but she still lives in our hearts.
Sandra Mullikin
September 24, 2021
