Wallace William Sobotta

Wallace William Sobotta (Wally), 77, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2021.

Wally was soft-spoken with a warm generous heart. He was a very hard worker who never complained, just always got the job done. He had a special smile like he knew something the rest of us didn't.

His proudest duty, while serving in the army in Germany and Vietnam, was being honor guard for JFK whenever the President visited Germany during the Berlin crisis. Wally was a machinist for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Aurora, Ill. and Milwaukee, WI for 19 years, owner of Wally's Arcadia Hotel and Tap for nine years. He also owned the Buffalo City Resort and Wally's Painting Inc. in the La Crosse area for many years.

Wally looked forward to his annual trips to Fort Myers Beach and loved the ocean, finally buying a property and spending three months there this year. His daughter, Tammy, came to Florida each year and it was their special time to bond. His son, Jason, a contractor, was a big help with the apartments Wally owned. Wally was very proud of both of his children's accomplishments. He loved playing mystery board games with his grandson, Owen, and was teaching him how to build model ships. Oliver was his special little guy and Wally enjoyed being Oliver's "secret pirate". Wally's hobbies were big and small, owning several classic cars including TR3s, a 1928 Mercedes sport coupe, 1964 Mustang convertible and a 1958 Austin Healy. He was a perfectionist at building ho scale diaramas representing buildings from the 30s through the 40s. He had a large collection of Franklin mint cars.

He is survived by Charlotte, his wife of 57 years and their two children, TaMara and Jason (Crystal) Sobotta; 3 grandchildren, Trey, Owen and Oliver; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelia and Bill Sobotta and his sister, Lois Sobotta.

A celebration of Wally's life will be held on June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a military gun salute and taps performed, at 31979 County Road 1, La Crescent, MN; 3:00 PM -6:00 PM at Cedar Creek Country Club, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska, WI. There will be a prayer service and tributes to Wally, with food and beverages to follow. Family and friends are welcome.

