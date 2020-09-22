Walter 'Walt' George Franklin Wiebke

Walter "Walt" George Franklin Wiebke, 80, of La Crosse passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. in the house he personally built, from complications of leukemia.

Walt was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to Clara (Bergsrud) and Walter George Wiebke.

He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1958. Walt enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964, where he earned the rank of Buck Sargeant and received the expert rifle badge. He was then stationed in Germany, where he met Lisbeth Hertlein. They were married Jan. 9, 1965, in Boxdorf, Germany. They returned to the U.S. to settle in La Crosse, and raise their family after his honorable discharge.

Walt worked as a mechanic for over 35 years for Erikson Bakery, which became Sara Lee, retiring in 2002. He was an avid gun enthusiast and trap shooter, and enjoyed the company of his second family, fellow members of the La Crosse Rifle Club.

Walt is survived by his three daughters, Barbara Miller, Stephanie (Benjamin van Leeuwen) Wiebke, Jennifer (Matthew) Garson; two grandsons, Lucas and Benjamin Miller; his brother, John Wiebke; nephew, James Wiebke; niece, Victoria (Lee) Morris;, along with numerous relatives and in-laws, from Alaska to Germany; as well as special friends, Monica and Brad Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Liz; and his nephew, John Wiebke.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., with military honors at 6 p.m. by Post 52 of the American Legion.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice for their expert care. Online condolences may be left at www.blaschkeschneider.com.