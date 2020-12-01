Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanetta Anna Daffinson
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Wanetta Anna Daffinson

GALESVILLE -- Wanetta Anna Daffinson, 80, of rural Galesville died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1940, in La Crosse County, to Walter and Delia (Mattie) Scherz. On Jan. 24, 1959, she married Robert Allyn Daffinson in Galesville and they celebrated 60 years together. Robert preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2019. Wanetta worked at various employments, but her most important job was raising a family.

Survivors are two sons, Tim of Galesville, Kevin (Amy) of Trempealeau; two daughters, Donna (Tom) Kloss of Independence, Sandra (Michael) Rumpel of Arcadia; seven grandsons and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, "Bud" Mattie.

Private graveside services were in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zwickey Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.