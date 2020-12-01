Wanetta Anna Daffinson

GALESVILLE -- Wanetta Anna Daffinson, 80, of rural Galesville died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1940, in La Crosse County, to Walter and Delia (Mattie) Scherz. On Jan. 24, 1959, she married Robert Allyn Daffinson in Galesville and they celebrated 60 years together. Robert preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2019. Wanetta worked at various employments, but her most important job was raising a family.

Survivors are two sons, Tim of Galesville, Kevin (Amy) of Trempealeau; two daughters, Donna (Tom) Kloss of Independence, Sandra (Michael) Rumpel of Arcadia; seven grandsons and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, "Bud" Mattie.

Private graveside services were in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.