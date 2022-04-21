Wayne C. Hanson

WESTBY - Wayne C. Hanson, 77, of Westby, WI, passed away peacefully at the Norseland Nursing Home, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Wayne was born April 6, 1945, in Viroqua, WI to LaMont and Hazel (Jernander) Hanson.

Wayne spent most of his life in the antique business, proudly operating Hanson's Antiques. He stayed busy trading collectibles in many parts of Wisconsin and beyond. In Wayne's younger years bowling was one of his favorite activities and was known in the lanes simply as "Gunner".

For the last 30 plus years Wayne had a wonderful friend who became his life-long side-kick, Helen Pedretti. They spent countless hours together antiquing, traveling, watching the Brewers and Packers, but mostly having each other as a dear friend and partner. Helen's family became Wayne's family too and they meant the world to him.

He is survived by his loving companion Helen Pedretti; her children: Julie, Dale (Donna), Ed (Jana), Corinne, Angie, Dawn (Peter); her grandchildren: Derek, Vincent (Tanya), Christian, Hannah, Cody (Lindsey), Kristt and Jackson; sister-in-law, Debbie Hanson; along with many other friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Lyle.

Private family funeral services are planned for a later date. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to everyone at Norseland Nursing Home during his stay there; they have asked that memorials be given to them in his memory

The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.