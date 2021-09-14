Wayne J. Houser

LA CROSSE - Wayne J. Houser passed into God's loving arms after his five year battle with Parkinson's/Dementia on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with his loving family at his side. He was born April 9, 1941 to Harry and Rosadel Houser.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Orlean, of 59 years; his daughters: Julie L. Degen and Jacquelyn M. (David) Dawson; his grandchildren: Brittany and Carissa Degen, Brandon and Ashley Dawson; his siblings: Elaine Houser, Dona Houser and Thomas (Karen) Houser; nephews: Bret Houser and Kyle (Ally) Houser.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wayne was an honorable and hardworking man. He worked as a technician for Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for 23 years. He loved his sports where he was a hard throwing pitcher for his Logan Rangers. He played softball in Kenosha and La Crosse for many years and made amany lasting friendships. He was a La Crosse Logger fan and rarely missed a game. He also loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

He and Orlean loved to travel and enjoyed Arizona, California, Florida and their wonderful trips with Jack and Betty to Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and Utah.

Their final trip, they were accompanied by their daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and David, to Sanibel Island, Florida, where they loved watching the sunsets, dolphins and frolicking in the pool.

Wayne and Orlean both enjoyed their monthly dining with the "59er" diners for 31 years.

Special thanks to Bethany St. Joseph CC and nursing staff for their loving care of Wayne and the Rec Therapy girls for their wonderful activities that kept him involved and happy. To Emma Blank for her Sunday sermons and weekly visits. To Ron Houser and Jane Amundson for their loving visits and Jane's cookies. To his buddy Jack who came to visit at least once a week to reminisce about the "good old days".

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge Street, La Crosse. Pastor Jeremy Walloch and Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to BSJ Rec Therapy, Gundersen Health Dementia & Alzhimers Research, or Olivet Lutheran Church.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com