Wayne R. Rothering
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Wayne R. Rothering

ETTRICK -- Wayne R. Rothering, 65, of Ettrick died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Wayne was born in Whitehall, Feb. 11, 1955, to Wilfred and Lewellyn (Servais) Rothering.

He was raised in a strong farming family and community. Wayne loved his faith, his family, the land, and John Deere. He was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Arcadia and Galesville.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Tina Rothering (Whyte); family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Wayne's expressed wishes, there will not be a public funeral service.

"Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep." 1 Corinthians 15: 20 NIV.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
Wayne was such a wonderful and caring person and will be deeply missed. Praying for healing, Comfort and strength for Tina during this painful time.
Jessica Granados
December 23, 2020
My heart is deeply broken. You will be missed so much especially by Tina. Al and I promise you we will keep an eye on her for you. Rest In Peace my friend
Marie Byhardt
December 22, 2020
Wayne and his parents were good customers and family friends. We are saddened by his passing. Deepest sympathy .
The reichwein's
December 22, 2020
