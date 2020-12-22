Wayne R. Rothering

ETTRICK -- Wayne R. Rothering, 65, of Ettrick died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Wayne was born in Whitehall, Feb. 11, 1955, to Wilfred and Lewellyn (Servais) Rothering.

He was raised in a strong farming family and community. Wayne loved his faith, his family, the land, and John Deere. He was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Arcadia and Galesville.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Tina Rothering (Whyte); family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Wayne's expressed wishes, there will not be a public funeral service.

"Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep." 1 Corinthians 15: 20 NIV.