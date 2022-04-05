Menu
Wayne A. Slotten
FUNERAL HOME
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St
Sparta, WI
Wayne A. Slotten

SPARTA - Wayne A. Slotten, 84, of Sparta, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mulder Healthcare Center after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, WI. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Primrose Lutheran Church, Belleville, WI. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. A luncheon will be held at the church following burial in Primrose West Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church's Endowment Fund or Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
612 N. Water St., Sparta, WI
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
612 N. Water St., Sparta, WI
Apr
8
Service
11:45a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
612 N. Water St., Sparta, WI
Apr
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Primrose Lutheran Church
8770 Ridge Dr,, Belleville, WI
Apr
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Primrose Lutheran Church
8770 Ridge Dr,, Belleville, WI
Apr
9
Committal
12:45p.m.
Primrose West Cemetery
Ridge Road and Norland Road, Belleview, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
Sponsored by Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home.
Our thoughts and prayers for Connie and all the family. Wayne was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed. Know that he is in heaven where his love continues to shine down. May God bless and keep you all.
Thomas J Lindahl
Friend
April 4, 2022
