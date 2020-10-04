Wendy Murphy Rogers

Wendy Joan Murphy Rogers, born Dec. 25, 1962, lost her long and valiant fight with cancer. She slipped away surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Wendy was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She was a warm and caring person who loved to cook, collect antiques and garden. She created a beautiful home where loved ones often gathered. She was admired for her creative and artistic flair. She was famous for creating wonderful activities for the youngsters in the family.

Wendy graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1981 and moved to California, shortly thereafter. She worked for many years at Canon in Irvine, Calif. She loved her life in California and was dedicated to creating meaningful experiences and connections to those she loved.

Wendy is survived by her loving partner, Lee Nichols; and her parents, Francis Murphy (Sherri) and Sandra Dinger (Curtis). Her surviving siblings are Cindy Kelley (Ken), Michele Burton (Donald) and Gregg (Paula). She is also survived by her children, Austin Rogers (Stephanie), Lindsey Rogers; stepchildren, Jennifer Spotswood (Evan), Christopher Nichols (Katie) and Daniel Nichols. Surviving grandchildren are Fletcher and June Spotswood, Finley and Ellie Rogers, Asher Nichols and Harrison Nichols.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Onalaska, near her beloved sister, Lisa. Wendy was beautiful both inside and out, we will miss her each day.

Donations to honor Wendy can be given to the Hoag Hospital Foundation at: giving.hoag.org/donate_online.