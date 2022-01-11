Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wesley R. Wolfe
FUNERAL HOME
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S
Onalaska, WI

Wesley R. Wolfe

SPARTA - Wesley R. Wolfe, 66, of Sparta, died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

A Funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on January 14, 2022, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Pastor Steven Dawson will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 15, 2022, at the Estella Union Cemetery in Cornell, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A complete obituary and online condolences can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S, Onalaska, WI
Jan
14
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Fossum Funeral Home
510 2nd Ave S, Onalaska, WI
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Estella Union Cemetery
Cornell, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Fossum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fossum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.