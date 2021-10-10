Menu
Wilbur T. Schultz
Wilbur T. Schultz

Wilbur Thomas Schultz, 90, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on October 6, 2021, from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease. Wilbur was born on July 25, 1931 in Hamilton KS, to Walter Huntington Schultz and Minnie Mae Schultz, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Bernita Curry, of Madison, KS. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Schultz of La Crosse; daughter Mary A. Murphy, also of La Crosse; son Gary L. Schultz and wife Denise D. Schultz, of Ruidoso, NM; grandson Vaughn Coutu, La Crosse, WI; granddaughter Lindsay Mills and family, Burns, WY; grandson Eric Schultz and family, Columbia, MO; and grandson Brian Murphy and family, Blackstone, MA; and eight great-grandchildren.

Wilbur began his career in heating and air conditioning in 1955 with Bob Crawford Heating and Air in Emporia, KS. He taught heating and air conditioning at Pittsburg State College for five years before relocating to Boston, MA where he began his career with the Trane Company. He eventually became a sought after worldwide expert in the technical side of heating and air conditioning working for Trane Company for over 25 years. After retirement, his passions included woodworking, photography of flowers and wildlife, music, and his beloved birds. He was self-taught in all of these passions and excelled at everything he did. He had an extraordinary and inquisitive mind. He was a world traveler having visited or worked in over 50 countries worldwide. Wilbur was a Vietnam Veteran and served as an Army Reservist for over 20 years.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with a visitation one hour prior. A final celebration of life and memorial will be held at Hamilton Methodist Church in Hamilton, KS on October 22, 2021 followed by his ashes being interred with military honors at Janesville Cemetery in Hamilton, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to his favorite charity, The World Wildlife Fund, or the First Congregational Church of La Crosse, WI. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.



I had the privilege of working with Wilbur during my career at Trane, initially as a technical writer in the service literature department. Wilbur was a great resource for technical information and was always very patient and thorough in explaining technical issues. He always had a smile. I still recall his stories of his experiences starting some large chillers in Russia in the late 1970s. Wilbur and Andy Mueller were the go-to guys for large chiller expertise! It was always a pleasure working with Wilbur and I mourn his passing. My sympathies to his wife and entire family and all his friends.
Frederick Beseler
Work
October 16, 2021
