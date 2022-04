Willa V. (Gowlland) Thingvold

Willa V. (Gowlland) Thingvold, 89, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A celebration of Willa's life will be held at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.