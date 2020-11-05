Willard 'Will' Kenneth Schanhofer

SPARTA -- Willard "Will" Kenneth Schanhofer, 63, of Sparta died, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mayo Health System, La Crosse, after a short battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com,

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.