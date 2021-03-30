William "Bill" Robert Baum Sr.

William "Bill" Robert Baum Sr., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. of a heart condition.

Bill was born April 22, 1935, in La Crosse, to Oscar and Alma (Scharf) Baum. He spent his formative years with the family of Ruby and Joe Johnson of Osseo, Wis. He graduated in 1953 from Osseo High.

Bill married the love of his life, Beverly Morley Sept. 25, 1955. They were blessed with three boys. Bill and Bev enjoyed 60 years of marriage.

Bill was an American Family Insurance agent for 30 years and attained "All American" status for the majority of those years.

He was a loving family man. His love for all things outdoors was a perfect fit with his sons, hunting, fishing and dog training were his passions. Bill was involved in many organizations and clubs during his long life. He was a member of the National Guard, Lion's Club, Black Hawk Retriever's Club, Stone Hearth Kennels and Dog Training Club, and the La Crosse Businessman's Association. He was nominated for the Jefferson Award for his extensive blood donations.

Bill is survived by his sons, Michael of Neilsville, Wis., Jerry (Joni) of Bristol, S.D.; grandchildren, Michelle Snyder, Nathan, Brandon, and Ali Behrninger; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Ruby, Ian, and Silas; also, a special friend, Jean Herlitzka; sister, Imogene Greathouse, Sandra Gatz, Judy (Michael) Jubien, Linda (Todd) Clark, Collette Baum, Janet (Joe) Willzius; brothers, Gary Baum, David (Janet) Baum and Ron (Cindy) Rowald; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Elaine Keily.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; and son, William Jr. "Willy"; sisters, Carol Childers and Susan Camp; foster brothers, Donald and Maurice Johnson; and foster sister, Norma Brixen.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with Pastor Jason Stanton celebrating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available in the link on his obituary at www.couleecremation.com.