William "Bill" Charles Chart

William "Bill" Charles Chart, 75, of Viroqua, formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bill was born in Burlington Hospital Nov. 8, 1945, the son of the late John J. and Marie (nee. Robers) Chart. Bill grew up in Rochester and was a 1963 graduate of Waterford Union High School. Bill was first employed by Nestle Corp. in Burlington for eight plus years and then worked for the Racine County Highway Department where he had retired in 2003 after 30 years. On Nov. 9, 1968, he married Darlene T. Duehring. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen, and a member of the Viroqua Eagles Club # 2707.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; children, Michael (Kory) Chart of Burlington, and Michelle Chart (Tom) of Delavan; grandchildren, Joseph (Haven), Benjamin (Parker) Hannah, Adam, and Mathew; brother, Fred (Rosie) Chart; sisters-in-law, Eunice Chart, and Mary Ann (Don) Bohn. Also survived by longtime friends, Richard and Donna Friemoth and their kids; along with friend, Brian Smith. Further survived by loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Chart; sister, Mary Jo (Everett) Kramer; sister-in-law, Carol (Dave) Marsch.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First St., Waterford, Wis. 53185. Mass will begin at 5 p.m. Private inurnment at Rochester Cemetery.

In addition, a celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Eagles Club in Viroqua.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt Thank You to Chad and Melissa Vikemeyer and the staff of Gunderson Viroqua Renal Dialysis for their friendship and special care of Bill.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, Wis. 53185, 262-534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com.