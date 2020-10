William Dorsay Lathrop Jr.

William Dorsay Lathrop Jr., 85, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Burial with military honors will follow in the Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the funeral home. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.