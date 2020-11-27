William E. Pratt Jr.

William E. Pratt Jr., 85, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born May 26, 1935, to William E. and Clara (Sondbergen) Pratt Sr., in Trempealeau. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1953. After high school he attended some college business courses, until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Army Band from 1957 to 1959.

Following the military service, he moved to Tacoma, Wash., and worked for Standard Oil Co., then moved to Madison, Wis., and worked for General Casualty Insurance. In 1980, he moved to La Crosse, and worked at Kmart until his retirement.

William and Rena M. Johnson have been together since 1986 and they married in 2018.

He enjoyed Big Bands, Marching Bands, concerts, including the UW Band. His hobbies included bird watching, riding bicycle, camping, backpacking, golfing, bowling and was the best all-time pitcher and quarterback for all the neighborhood kids.

Survivors include his wife, Rena; two sons, William (Janelle) Pratt and Bob (Gia) Pratt; four grandchildren, Alexis, Samantha, Gavin and Liam; two great-grandchildren, John and Jenson; and stepchildren, Bob (Sandy) Johnson, Kevin (Valerie) Johnson, Jeff (Cara) Johnson and Jackie (Marc) Pysarenko.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.