William P. "Bill" Gilles
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

William P. "Bill" Gilles

ONALASKA - William P. "Bill" Gilles, 53, of Onalaska, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 5, 2021, while attending a Brewer's game in Milwaukee. Loving son of Richard and Beatrice Gilles and husband of Heather, Bill was a lifelong resident of the La Crosse area.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Msgr. Steve Kachel will officiate.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.

An online guestbook and the complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
My thoughts are with his family and especially his boys.. They can know he was a I just heard Billy passed away ) ; I played football with him at St Pius, good kid.. easy to like. May God put extra grace upon you.. we will all be celebrating together soon! Keep the Faith
Paul Glotz
June 14, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved Bill. He and your family will be in our prayers. I hope there is solace in the fact that he is in a better place now.
Al Hamdan
Other
June 9, 2021
Corning Shared Services
June 9, 2021
