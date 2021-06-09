William P. "Bill" Gilles

ONALASKA - William P. "Bill" Gilles, 53, of Onalaska, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 5, 2021, while attending a Brewer's game in Milwaukee. Loving son of Richard and Beatrice Gilles and husband of Heather, Bill was a lifelong resident of the La Crosse area.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Msgr. Steve Kachel will officiate.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.

An online guestbook and the complete obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.