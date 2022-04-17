Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Arthur "Bill" Horstman
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 19 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Arthur Horstman

William "Bill" Arthur Horstman passed away on April 12, 2022, surrounded by family after a short illness at the age of 88.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Bangor. Pastor Brock Groth officiating. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. Reception at the church following burial. Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 19, 2022, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Bangor and 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Sunshine on the Trail. The full obituary is available at jandtfredrickson.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Apr
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Bangor
WI
Apr
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Bangor
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.