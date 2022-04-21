Menu
William Allen Huset
FUNERAL HOME
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
1010 N Wright Rd
Janesville, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
William Allen Huset

EVANSVILLE - William Allen "Bill" Huset, age 42, of Evansville, WI, passed away at his home on April 18, 2022.

He was born on July 27, 1979, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Garry and Connie (Peterson) Huset. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from La Crosse Logan High School in 1997. Bill married Tia Cowan on October 6, 2007. He was employed by Gainwell Technologies. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Wisconsin Badgers and the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed camping, playing board games and loved spending time with his family.

Bill Huset is survived by his wife, Tia Huset; son, Haiden Huset; mother, Connie (Jim) Kreutzer; sisters: Wendy (J.P.) Piche, Melissa (Matt) Knutson, and Angela (Jay) Huset; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Mary Cowan; sister-in-law, Tracy Cowan; brothers-in-law: Scott (Kori) Cowan and Garrett Cowan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garry Huset; uncles: Clyde and Jerry Huset; aunt, Shirley Koschene; and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
1010 N Wright Road, Janesville, WI
Apr
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
1010 N Wright Road, Janesville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
