William James Watson

BANGOR -- William James Watson, 88, of Bangor passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at RBI Caring Hearts in Bangor. He was born June 3, 1932, to Ray and Bernadette Watson.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served until 1954. After he returned, he started his own logging business until he retired.

He is survived by his son, Bill (Nancy) Watson; daughter, Gwen Watson; stepdaughter, Carrie Rohrer; stepson, Burdell (Linda) Rohrer; sister, Elaine Otto; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Watson; second wife, Clarice Rohrer; brothers, Roy, Richard, Ronnie; sister, Peggy; granddaughter, Faye Watson.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of RBI Carin Hearts and St. Croix Hospice.

A private family gathering will be held in Mellen, Wis. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
