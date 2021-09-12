Menu
William Fredrick "Bill" Johnson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
William "Bill" Fredrick Johnson

WEST SALEM - William "Bill" Fredrick Johnson, 81, of West Salem, WI, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital La Crosse, WI, surrounded by love. A special thank you to Mayo Clinic nurses, doctors, and staff for their professional and compassionate care of Bill.

Bill was born on February 12, 1940, to Ed and Leona Johnson on La Crosse's Northside. After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1959, Bill enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and earned a degree in Carpentry at La Crosse Vocational School (Western Technical College). Bill worked in the construction industry for over forty years. He was highly respected. His industry peers always said, "They do not make men like Bill anymore." He was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America - Local Union 1143, since 1959. The majority of his career was with Peter Nelson and Son Construction. There are also plenty of solidly built garages, home additions, bathroom and kitchen remodels, and other side projects dotting the La Crosse area due to Bill's strong work ethic and focus on providing for his family. In addition, he was a kind and generous man dedicated to community service and the Catholic faith.

In 1961, he met the love of his life, Kathleen (Banasik); they married in 1963. Bill and Kathleen "Kay" went on to have three children, Brenda, Kevin, and Jill.

Bill retired in 2002. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of the outdoors, traveling with Kay to Ireland, Alaska, and Hawaii and enjoying family vacations Up North. However, Bill was most happy when spending time with his grandchildren teaching them to fish and sharing his love of the outdoors.

Bill was predeceased by siblings Francis, Shirley, Richard, Robert, Helen. He is survived by wife, Kay; daughter, Brenda (Kenny); son, Kevin (Kathy); daughter, Jill; grandchildren: Kyle, Kristopher, Patrick (Marissa), Natalie, Justin, and Kristin; his sister, Delores "Lola"; and a lovable pack of grand-dogs.

A private Family Service will be held at Catholic Cemetery (La Crosse). In addition, a Celebration of Life event will be held later this year - an announcement to follow. Online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity - La Crosse, The Coulee Region Humane Society, or The International Essential Tremor Foundation.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Bill was one of my favorite fishermen. We had great visits everytime he came in for bait. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lori Anderson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Kay, Brenda, Jill & Kevin,

We are so sorry to hear of Bills passing... he was a wonderful man, neighbor & friend.

Know that we hold our memories of him close... prayers to all of you.

The Bentzen Family
Lisa Bentzen/Meyer
Neighbor
September 12, 2021
Kay, we are deeply saddened to read of Bill's passing. I had such a great conversation with you both at our 50th reunion. I was a grade school classmate of brother Bob and Bill ( as the older brother). There is a new star in the heavens.
Michael George
September 12, 2021
Our dear neighbor Bill. As he built their house, our son Leif sat on the curb and watched. Bill took Leif fishing and chuckled when Leif dropped his shorts to show him his new underwear. Helping the neighborhood with carpentry advise. Walking the girls dogs invited conversation. He asked about our children and just a couple weeks ago shared many tomatoes. A wonderful man.
Lynette Ender
Neighbor
September 10, 2021
Bill was such a good neighbor and always so kind to my parents and a great role model for my kids when they were growing up. I am sure they’re having a neighborhood gathering in heaven!
Mary Thompson
September 10, 2021
Jill and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Bill was a super nice guy and I know my dad thought the world of his carpentry skills. Our dads are building in the heavens together again.
Thinking and praying for your family as you all navigate through this difficult time.
Laura Johnston Mays and family
Laura Mays
Friend
September 10, 2021
Thinking of you Brenda and family. Praying that those sweet and special memories of time spent with your dad can ease your sadness and grief.
Love, hugs, and prayers,
Lori Meyer
Lori Meyer
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Billy was a super uncle, excellent deer hunter and impressive builder. My fondest memory was watching him fast-walk out of the woods as he was dragging a deer, very fit!
Robert Bott
Family
September 10, 2021
Heaven has gained a gentle soul.
Gail
September 9, 2021
He was such a kind, soft spoken Man. His Obituary was beautiful. I am sure he is smiling down on you all. Kathy
Kathy Banasik
September 9, 2021
Bill Johnson was 'such a NICE guy'! You were blessed to be his family! You are all in my thoughts and prayers as you navigate this next chapter of your lives. Love you all!
Julie Dunn Jordan
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dear Kay, Brenda, Kevin & Jill,
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We remember him as a quiet, kind and generous person. It has been a long time since we have seen any of you, but we have fond memories of days gone by. Our thoughts and promise of prayers are with all of you at this difficult time. May Bill rest in peace!
Ed & Jane Ryan
Friend
September 9, 2021
