William "Bill" Fredrick Johnson

WEST SALEM - William "Bill" Fredrick Johnson, 81, of West Salem, WI, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital La Crosse, WI, surrounded by love. A special thank you to Mayo Clinic nurses, doctors, and staff for their professional and compassionate care of Bill.

Bill was born on February 12, 1940, to Ed and Leona Johnson on La Crosse's Northside. After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1959, Bill enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and earned a degree in Carpentry at La Crosse Vocational School (Western Technical College). Bill worked in the construction industry for over forty years. He was highly respected. His industry peers always said, "They do not make men like Bill anymore." He was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America - Local Union 1143, since 1959. The majority of his career was with Peter Nelson and Son Construction. There are also plenty of solidly built garages, home additions, bathroom and kitchen remodels, and other side projects dotting the La Crosse area due to Bill's strong work ethic and focus on providing for his family. In addition, he was a kind and generous man dedicated to community service and the Catholic faith.

In 1961, he met the love of his life, Kathleen (Banasik); they married in 1963. Bill and Kathleen "Kay" went on to have three children, Brenda, Kevin, and Jill.

Bill retired in 2002. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of the outdoors, traveling with Kay to Ireland, Alaska, and Hawaii and enjoying family vacations Up North. However, Bill was most happy when spending time with his grandchildren teaching them to fish and sharing his love of the outdoors.

Bill was predeceased by siblings Francis, Shirley, Richard, Robert, Helen. He is survived by wife, Kay; daughter, Brenda (Kenny); son, Kevin (Kathy); daughter, Jill; grandchildren: Kyle, Kristopher, Patrick (Marissa), Natalie, Justin, and Kristin; his sister, Delores "Lola"; and a lovable pack of grand-dogs.

A private Family Service will be held at Catholic Cemetery (La Crosse). In addition, a Celebration of Life event will be held later this year - an announcement to follow. Online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity - La Crosse, The Coulee Region Humane Society, or The International Essential Tremor Foundation.