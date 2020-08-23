William 'Bill' M. Servais

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- William "Bill" M. Servais, 88, of Morris Township, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born May 22, 1932, to parents, William and Marie Servais in La Crosse. Bill graduated from Aquinas High School in 1950 and received his Bachelor's from Holy Cross Seminary, La Crosse, and his Master's from Catholic University. He married Mary Ann McCarty in 1962.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his four children, Michael, Steven, John and Joelle; his eight grandchildren, Ryan, Maggie, Michael, Angela, Marie, Jacques, Micheline, and Victor; and his eight siblings, Mary (Ritter), Jim, Dene (Munzinger), Dave, Ken, Jane (McDonough), John and Sam.

Bill retired as Director of Employee Benefits at MetLife. Before entering the corporate world, he taught at both the high school and the college level. As a parishioner of St. Margaret's RC Church, he served as lector and CCD teacher. He also volunteered as a founding Board member of Wind of the Spirit, an immigrant resource center, and Grand Knight of his local Knights of Columbus. A strong advocate for education, Bill was an avid reader, an amateur beekeeper, and an unwavering Yankees fan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in La Crosse. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org) and/or, Wind of the Spirit (www.wotsnj.org).