William Mazuk

William (Bill) Mazuk

LA CROSSE - William (Bill) Mazuk, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Hillview Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. To Live Stream the funeral service please visit the church website at https://www.ourredeemerlacrosse.org In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church ELCA
2135 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Jan
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church ELCA
2135 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Your Dad has always been one of my favorite people. Always smiling, always friendly and just a great all around guy. My biggest regret in life was not visiting your Mom while she was in the hospital. I was scared as I didn't really understand what cancer was back then and I wish like heck I would have gone to say goodbye to her. They are together again visiting with my Mom and Dad. My sincere sympathies go out to all of you. You are in my prayers. LOVE Diane
Diane (Hegenbarth) Deml
Friend
January 5, 2022
