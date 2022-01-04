Your Dad has always been one of my favorite people. Always smiling, always friendly and just a great all around guy. My biggest regret in life was not visiting your Mom while she was in the hospital. I was scared as I didn't really understand what cancer was back then and I wish like heck I would have gone to say goodbye to her. They are together again visiting with my Mom and Dad. My sincere sympathies go out to all of you. You are in my prayers. LOVE Diane

Diane (Hegenbarth) Deml Friend January 5, 2022