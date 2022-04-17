Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Nehls
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Nehls

West Salem, Wis.- William "Bill" Nehls, 88, passed away surrounded by his family, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Tomah, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the funeral home.

To view the complete obituary or offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Apr
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.