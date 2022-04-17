William "Bill" Nehls

West Salem, Wis.- William "Bill" Nehls, 88, passed away surrounded by his family, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Tomah, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the funeral home.

