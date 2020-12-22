Xay Dang Vang

Xay Dang Vang, 75, of La Crosse passed away in his home Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born in the Village of Na Song, Muang Nga district, Xiengkhouang Province, Laos, June 6, 1945, to Wa Soua Vang and Keu Yang.

He spent most of his childhood on the farm helping his parents. He later pursued his secondary education in the capital of Vientiane, Laos, from 1961 to 1962.

On Oct. 9, 1963, he was recruited by the U.S. C.I.A (Central Intelligence Agency) in Long Cheng for National Homeland Security for six months. He completed his military basic training at Ft. McCoy, Vientiane Province. He was commissioned with Company Unit 205/4 commanded by Major Cher Cha Vang. His rank was Lieutenant ID# 22198; Battalion #205 commanded by Colonel Nhia Sue Yang; Regiment #23 commanded by Colonel Wa Seng Vang; Military Region #2 commanded by Major General Vang Pao. With great confidence and trust, General Vang Pao assigned him to oversee the uniform sewing machine buildings, pilot quarters, foreign dignitary and the Royal Lao guest houses, from 1964 to 1966. From Jan. 6, 1966, until 1973, he was reassigned to supervise the U.S. C.I.A Secret War funding in the capital of Vientiane, Laos. In 1975, he went back to the U.S. C.I.A headquarter based in Long Cheng, to supervise the logistic programs for refugees in Muang Cha and Muang Ong districts, until the U.S. C.I.A withdrew from the Vietnam War in Laos.

With fear of persecution by the Lao Communist government, on May 17, 1975, he and his family fled to Taboa, Thailand. Soon after, they were transferred to Ft. Namphom, Thailand. From Jan. 15, 1976, many fellow Hmong refugees, including his family, were again relocated to Ban Vinai refugee camp near Pakchom, Loei Province, Thailand. While in the refugee camp, he was elected to be quarter chairman to supervise the living quarter conditions and food distribution in the camp from 1978 to 1980. With great hope for a better life, on Jan. 19, 1980, his family was interviewed by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UHHCR) in Bangkok, Thailand, for resettlement in the U.S.

His family landed in Minneapolis, Minn., Feb. 23, 1980, sponsored by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. His family lived in Minneapolis, for three years and then moved to La Crosse, Nov. 1, 1983, to be with other Vang family members to present day. He continued on his English adult education at Western Technical College and attained employment with the La Crosse City Housing Authority from 1995 to retirement in 2011. He was involved in the Hmong community and served his fellow former Lao Veterans with Chapter 8 of the Lao Veterans of America Inc., Organization in La Crosse, from 1995 to 1999, as Vice-Chairman and Chairman from 1999 to 2005. He was also the Vang clan leader and advisor in the community.

Xay is survived by his wife, Chia; and his five children, Soua Vang, Ying Alex (Joua) Vang, Kou Andy (Ka) Vang, See (Kou) Vue, Yer (Toua) Yang; his 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as his two stepmoms; seven brothers; four sisters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Thai Vang.

Funeral services will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the Hmong Cultural & Community Center, 1815 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen. The family is requiring all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to thank the Gundersen Renal Dialysis Team for all of the care that they gave to Xay while he was there on a weekly basis. The family would also like to thank our resettlement sponsor, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.