Yer Lor

Yer Lor passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital with her husband and close family by her side. Yer became very ill very suddenly. She was diagnosed with Lupus, a systemic autoimmune disease that destroyed her immune system and damaged her organs.

Yer was born Aug. 7, 1986, to Nhia Vue Lor and Chia Vang in the village of Khohai, Mouangmok District, Xieng Khouang Province, Laos. Yer married Jack Vang Nov. 15, 2005, at Ramsay County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Together, Yer and Jack moved to the La Crosse area in the summer of 2006 to be with family. They have lived in this area ever since.

Together, Yer and Jack have five beautiful children. Summer Vang who is 14 years old, Freedom Vang who is 12 years old, Justice Vang who is 10 years old, Thunder Vang who is nine years old, and Melody Vang who is seven years old. Yer is a loyal and devoted wife to her husband and a loving mother to her children.

Yer worked at Northern Engraving Cooperation in West Salem. This was her very first job since coming to the U.S. and she maintained her work and service to this cooperation up until her last day.

Yer is survived by her husband, Jack, five children, and older sister, Nor Lor.

A traditional Hmong funeral service will take place Sunday, Sept. 13 and go until Monday, Sept. 14 at the Hmong Cultural and Community Center located at 1815 Ward Ave., La Crosse, Wis. 54601.