Yvonne Joan Whiteman

Yvonne Joan Whiteman, age 81, took her final journey at home with her family by her side on September 29, 2021 after a short, graceful battle with cancer. She was born to Leo and Helen (Midtlien) Elsen on August 8, 1940. She married Florian "Izzy" Michalski and they were later divorced. She married David Whiteman on January 16, 1988 and they enjoyed 33 fun-filled years together.

Previously, she was employed by Altra Federal Credit Union and then Mayo Clinic Health System in the mail room until her retirement.

She was a lifelong learner. She had many loves including everything theater, music, reading, gardening, road trips, collecting many things (especially salt cellars), and traveling. Her travels included many countries. She especially loved Norway because of her Norwegian heritage and her visits with relatives while there. But her greatest love was her family and friends. We will all miss finding her fun cards in our mailboxes.

She is survived by her husband David; children: Kathleen (Jim) Watson, Janine Hansen, David Michalski, Marty (Pepper) Michalski; step-children: Cynthia (John) Smith, Walter (Mary), D. Troy (Nancy), Patrick (Darlene), and Kelley Keesling; grandchildren: Sarah (John) Flynn, Nicholas (Heather) Eirschele, Bobbi (Josh) Wenzler, Kathy (Brian) Michalski, Brent (Luiza) Michalski; seven step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Elise, Charlotte, Laurel, Dylan, and Owen and ten step great grandchildren; siblings: Patricia (Bud) Becker, Jerold (Dawn) Elsen, Daniel (Nancy) Elsen, JoAnne (Dennis) Schlicht; sisters-in-law: Mary (Arden) Elsen, and Betty Elsen; fifteen nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends: Judy Gerdes, Kay Baumann, Jane Houlihan, her Freedom Street neighbors and countless other friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers David "Whitey" Elsen, Bob Elsen; nephew Shane Elsen; great nephew Andrew Elsen, and her first husband Florian "Izzy" Michalski.

Yvonne treasured all of the cards, calls, and visits from friends and family in the last month.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice for their wonderful care and help with Yvonne's journey. In lieu of flowers, Yvonne asked donations be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, or to Coulee Recovery Center.

Join us for a Remembrance of Yvonne's life on Saturday, November 6, at All Star Lanes Banquet Hall 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a time for sharing memories at 1:30 p.m.

She never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to her, was a just a friend she hadn't met yet.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.