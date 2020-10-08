Evelyn Mary Lucivansky

September 24, 1931 – October 4, 2020

Evelyn was born on Sept. 24, 1931 to Theodore (Ted) and Esther (Strand) Voelz. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Raymond John Lucivansky on Sept. 15, 1956. Evelyn worked at Frediani's Ice Cream Parlor and the Wisconsin Power and Light Co. in Lake Geneva. After meeting Ray, they married and moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin. They started their family in Minneapolis with two daughters, Lynne and Karen. With Ray's work taking them to several states, Evelyn dedicated herself to her family while also volunteering with her daughters' activities from Girl Scout leader to director of CCD to running a summer camp. After living in several different states, the couple retired to Lake Geneva to live in the house Evelyn's grandfather built. Evelyn continued her work as a volunteer by arranging schedules for Meals on Wheels; working many years as an Election Poll Worker; serving as a docent at the Lake Geneva Museum; dedicating time to the Lake Geneva Women's Club; and serving as a volunteer for Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for over twenty years. For her dedication, Evelyn received the United States President's Volunteer Service Award - twice. Evelyn enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and playing cards. By far, Evelyn's fondest role was as a wife, mother and grandmother, supporting her husband in his career, daughters in all of their activities and organizations, and grandchildren by excitedly preparing for their annual visits to Lake Geneva.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Livingston (Jim) of Lake Geneva; grandchildren Joseph Pomerantz, New York, NY; Eve (Todd McGarvey) Pomerantz, Washington DC; and Rachel Pomerantz, Philadelphia, PA; a sister, Lorraine Bjornestad, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband Ray (July 2020), her daughter Mary Lynne Pomernatz, and her parents.

Services are pending please go to www.derrickfuneralhome.com for service up dates.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva.

