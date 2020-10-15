Norma A. Koril

Norma A. Koril, 91, of Lake Geneva passed away at her home on Sunday October 4, 2020.

Born Norma Alberta Colbert to the late James and Dorothy (Holzhauser) Colbert in Chicago, Illinois.On November 3, 1957 Norma was united into marriage to Jerry Koril in Chicago, Illinois.

Norma was an avid scrapbooker and loved it so much that she would go away for the weekend to scrapbooking conventions.Norma was the Historical Record Keep of the Questers.Norma loved to spend endless hours outside gardening.Norma was an avid skier, both on the water and on the snow, and enjoyed water aerobics.Not only was Norma Jerry's copilot in life but she was actually his copilot when they would fly to various place's on business trips throughout the United States.

Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry.2 children: Gary (Sue) Koril and Terri Koril: 4 grandchildren,5 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Judy and Kathleen Eberle all survive Norma.Norma was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet Colbert.

A service for Norma will be held in the future.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Norma's family have asked that you make a donation to either the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Society.Links have been provided on the funeral home website, www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Norma's family.