Patricia Lillian Embling
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Patricia Lillian Embling

1941 - 2020

Patricia Lillian Embling of Elkhorn, WI, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Pat was born to Kenneth and Lillian Amour on January 31, 1941 in Chicago, IL. Pat married John (Jack) Edward Embling on July 22, 1967 in Warrenville, IL.

Pat is the mother of Deborah Thomas, married to Steven Thomas; Martha Blevins, married to Glenn Blevins; and Candace Bangura, married to Derek Bangura. Pat is survived by her three daughters and six grandchildren - Rebecca, Hannah, Caleb, Luke, Faith, and Seth Thomas.

Pat spent over 30 years abroad as a high school math teacher until she retired in 2012 and has been a member of Calvary Community Church since 1997, where she enjoyed being involved in the choir and Mission Board, as well as playing the piano and organ during church services.

Celebration of Life was held at Calvary Community Church on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Chuck Cervenka. Entombment alongside Jack, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Embling Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
