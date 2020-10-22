Linda Joyce (Yakes) Casper

1945 - 2020

Linda Joyce (Yakes) Casper, 75, beloved mother and friend, passed away Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, at her home in Belleville, Wis., following a brief battle with cancer.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Shah (Hemant) and Christine (Holden) Barnekow; grandson Zachary Carroll; and grand-dogs Maisy and Boo-Bear. She was especially close to her niece, Jen Merkel, and stepsons, Dane and Joel Casper. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Reinhold Casper; parents, Ernest and Rhea Yakes; and sister, Jane Binkert.

Our beautiful Mom (and 'Gammy') gave the longest good-bye hugs, never stopped worrying if we were dressed warmly enough, got home safely or were just doing okay. A friend and confidante, Mom was always ready with a sympathetic ear or a good laugh. She was taken from us too soon and will be missed more than she could ever know.

Linda's friends knew her as the 'life of the party,' and she retained her famous sense of humor right up to the end. She enjoyed playing marbles, nickels, the slot machines at the casino, and just passing time kibitzing with her neighbors on her apartment building's big covered porch.

A small celebration of Linda's life was held at her home. Memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis