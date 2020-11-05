Joanne Katherine Lindner

1964 - 2020

Fontana, Joanne Katherine Lindner, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 22, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia. She began her beautiful life on April 18, 1964 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Joanne grew up in the Laurel Heights neighborhood of Delavan, Wisconsin. She was the fifth and youngest child of Richard "Dick" and Arlene Eschenfeldt. After graduating from Delavan-Darien High School in 1982, Joanne earned her bachelor's degree in Public Relations from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1986. Her lively, outgoing personality and ability to convey medical terminology and concepts resulted in a very successful career in pharmaceutical sales for AstraZeneca and Novartis until her children were born.

Recently celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary, Joanne was married to Frank Lindner. Frank and Joanne met in 1986 when they both worked at Interlaken Resort in Lake Geneva. They were then engaged while living in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1990, and married in October 1991 after moving back to the midwest as they wanted to raise their family near both sets of grandparents. Joanne and Frank made their home in the community of Fontana where they raised their two daughters, Anna, 25, and Lauren, 20.

Joanne lived her life as a true reflection of the Lord who always put others before herself. This was most exemplified at home by teaching her daughters the true meaning of unconditional love, kindness, and the importance of humor and laughter.

As a woman of tremendous faith, Joanne was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School in Delavan, WI, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. The funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer in Delavan on Monday, October 26, 2020 with the visitation at 1pm followed by the service at 2pm. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Joanne's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Frank; their two daughters Anna, Chicago, and Lauren, Fontana; mother Arlene Eschenfeldt; sisters Diane (Eschenfeldt) Hansen, Beth Eschendfeldt, Jeanne (Eschenfeldt) Cialdella, as well as many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. She is preceded in death by father Richard Eschenfeldt and brother Dennis Eschenfeldt.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Lindner family.