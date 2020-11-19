Thomas E. Collentine

2/13/1926 - 11/10/2020

LAKE GENEVA - Thomas E. Collentine, 94, of Lake Geneva passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was born in Delavan on February 13, 1926 to Ralph and Burness (Downs) Collentine. He attended public school in Delavan until the family moved to Milwaukee when Tom was in the upper grades. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII as just a kid serving in the Far East. After the war, he attended Marquette University, thence graduating from the University of Tampa, Florida. Tom started the first travel agency in Walworth County, remaining in business in Lake Geneva until the 1990's. During that time he traveled the world wide, traveling to Ireland at least 11 times.

In later years he owned a farmette in the Town of Linn and renovated it into an antique farm which included a windmill that pumped water. He raised many llamas as a hobby on the farm. Tom was a former member of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club and is a presently a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95.

Tom is survived by his longtime, loving companion, Colleen Minehan Alexander; Tom's son, Timothy (Aimee) and family of Bothell, WA; Colleen's daughter Colleen Mitchell; adopted daughter, Anna Nakashima; her son Robert and his wife Cindy; their two children, Robert III and his wife Reah, and Zackary; nephew, William (Patti) Carey III and their children, Colleen (Jack) with children Erin and Aiden, and daughter Kendra with son Wyatt; and many cousins and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Bob, Larry, Anita Carey, and Margaret Zimmerman.

Due to Covid-19, an outdoor graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com