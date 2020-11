Raymond Otto Matejovsky

Raymond Otto Matejovsky 94, Lake Geneva, passed away at his home on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020.

Private visitation was at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery on November 16, 2020. Donations made to Vets Roll, Inc., an organization he was proud of, (1777 Gardner St, Beloit, WI 53147). Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home proudly serving the family.