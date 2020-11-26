Menu
Helen S. Leontios

Helen S. Leontios age 92, of Lake Geneva, WI and formerly of River Forest, IL passed away to eternal life on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Helen was the Daughter of the late Gus and Sophia Andrews; devoted wife of the late Gus; loving mother of the late Thomas G. Leontios, and the late Sheila Leontios Zaffer. Grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 9 and loving Aunt to Connie Mantis Gatz. Preceded in death by sisters Despina and Virginia and brother Louis.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Holton Manor of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Private interment will be held at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Leontios family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Nov. 26, 2020.
